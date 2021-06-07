Chic Child works on a tattoo at Seven Sins

Seven Sins tattoo parlour celebrates 21st anniversary - here are 21 of their impressive tattoos

A tattoo parlour is celebrating 21 years in business this month - and we asked them to send us their favourite tattoos from over the years.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 7th June 2021, 1:20 pm

The business opened their first shop in Yattendon Road, Horley, in 2000. Seven Sins Tattoo gradually built up a great client base, and eventually outgrew their studio.

The group then moved to its current location in the centre of the High Street and business has boomed.

Chic Child, co-owner of Seven Sins Tattoo, said: “We’d like to express our gratitude to all our customers, old and new, for their continued trust and loyalty.

“With our great team of staff we’re looking forward to many more tattooing years!”

Here is a selection of some their work.

1.

A tattoo of a child

Buy photo

2.

Terrifying - Pennywise the clown from IT

Buy photo

3.

Impressive artwork covering the lower leg

Buy photo

4.

A skull

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5