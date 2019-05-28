Shoreham company’s educational app for children appears on Apple’s ‘New Apps We Love’

A Shoreham technology company has launched an interactive, educational app for children which has already been listed on Apple’s New Apps We Love.

Joy Interactive has released its Cheeky Beasts app, which uses quirky illustrations and poems to teach children about phonics, reading and language.

Owner Celeste duPreez said she was using her experience as a graphic designer to engage young people and encourage involvement from the whole family.

“What we wanted to do with the app is encourage parents to sit with their children and go through the apps with them as part of family time,” she said.

“We also wanted to do something a bit unique.

“My son was quite a reluctant reader and I was a little bit concerned, as he didn’t really respond to books.

“I thought that making it a bit more interactive, interesting and fun would encourage children to read. It’s just an added reason to engage.”

The app, which has no adverts or in-app purchases, is aimed at three to eight-year-olds.

For more information on the app, see: http://www.joyinteractive.co.uk/