Shoreham nail firm boss admits she ‘let her customers down’ after being ordered to pay back £300,000

A woman whose Shoreham nail firm was ordered to pay more than £300,000 back to clients following a Trading Standards investigation has said she ‘let her customers down’.

Daisy Kalnina, chief executive and founder of Daisy’s Nails, described the last year during which her Dolphin Road-based firm was investigated, as one ‘that I have never been so relieved to put behind me’.

As we reported last week, the firm was fined £60,000 and ordered to pay back £300,000 as well as costs of £27,244.77 and a victim surcharge of £100 at Lewes Crown Court on September 20.

Following a complaint to Trading Standards in May 2018, an investigation found Daisy’s Nails was selling nail gels containing less product than labelled.

The company was charged with three offences involving the sale of incorrectly labelled cosmetics including nail gels with false measures on the packaging.

In a statement released after the case was concluded, Daisy said she had not been made aware the bottles contained less product than advertised, but said procedures had now been put in place to ensure it never happened again.

She said: “To find out that my business, my dream and ultimately, my entire life’s work was not as I thought it was, was an extremely difficult realisation, but it is nowhere near as awful as the realisation I let my customers down.”

Daisy, 32, who lives in Brighton, started the business in 2015 when she was a single mum to three young boys. The business sells gel nail polish and gel nail systems to qualified professionals, and also provides training across the nation, via its TGB Academy.

The firm currently employs 30 people in its Shoreham warehouse, and has just bought a further two warehouses, for which it will shortly be hiring more staff. It has received awards for being a ‘living wage’ employer, and its products are used internationally, and by celebrities such as The Kardashians, The Jenners, Dua Lipa and Jorja Smith.

She added: “When I first started my tiny little salon in Brighton, I created the TGB products so that my clients could have the best results and best service, and they quickly ensured our success. I never developed our products for any other reason than my customers, and that is one thing that has never, and will never change, so discovering that we had let you down, was by far the hardest realisation of all.

“Honestly, it’s a lesson that I think will take me a lifetime to recover from.”