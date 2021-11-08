Fish cookery school and smokehouse, Fins and Forks in Titch Hill, Sompting, won the title at this year’s Journal Magazine Awards, which celebrate and recognise the best independent businesses across the UK.

Fins and Forks was founded in 2020 by professional chef Michael King, after he was made redundant from a senior culinary position.

Speaking about being awarded best unique business in Britain, Michael said: “I am absolutely blown away. Thank you so much to everybody who voted and to the whole community who has supported me throughout.

“Without them none of this would be possible. I have to dedicate this award to my wife, who’s unwavering support and sacrifices have allowed me to take this idea from a seed to a reality.”

The Journal Awards is sponsored by the luxury and lifestyle online platform Mór. Chief executive Urchana Moudgil said: “We have been delighted to support some of the most exciting, innovative and independent brands across the UK during these awards.