Southern Water redundancies: More information uncovered about Worthing job losses

More information has been uncovered about the redundancies being made at Southern Water's headquarters in Worthing.

It had previously been revealed by the trade union Unison that 220 customer service roles at Southern Water would be affected by jobs being transferred to Capita on August 1.

The Southern Water headquarters in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Southern Water's headquarters are in Durrington, Worthing, and it is a major employer in the area.

According to Caroline Fife, regional organiser for Unison, around 200 jobs from its headquarters in Durrington and 20 from Falmer would be affected, adding that 160 jobs would transfer to Rotherham, 40 to Bangalore in India and 20 would be retained under a new structure.

She said that yesterday, the company met with 160 staff members whose jobs were being transferred to Rotherham and those staff now know who they are.

However, as the work will progressively be learned by Capita staff until the end of October, they will be made redundant progressively, she said.

She said 'it was clear from what the company said that they have been planning this for at least a year' and that the contract with Capita was signed the day before telling staff on Wednesday.

She said: "People broke down in tears saying they have been treated disgracefully.

"Staff are very angry, very upset and very anxious for the future."

The 40 staff members whose jobs were being transferred to India and the 20 people whose jobs will be retained still do not know who they are.

Staff were told they would be given more information in the next week, Caroline said.

She added that Unison had been asking Southern Water to explain why they had made this decision and it was unfortunate that the jobs were moving out of the area, but their focus now was on supporting affected staff members.