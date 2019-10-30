Southwick Square set for Southwick Scare! trick or treat fun for Hallowe’en

Southwick Square traders are offering trick or treat sweets to any children in fancy dress who ‘give them a scare’.

A number of shops are signed up for Southwick Scare! which will run from 1pm to 5pm on Thursday, October 31.

Part of the Hallowe'en display at Linden Tree Flowers in Southwick Square

Lindsay Skene, owner of Linden Tree Flowers, said: “Myself and some of the other traders in Southwick Square are planning a shop-based trick or treat on Thursday afternoon, to coincide with Hallowe’en and half-term.

“We are inviting children in fancy dress to come in, give us a fright and pick up a treat. Participating shops will be displaying a Southwick Scare! sign in their window.”

So far, the shops signed up include Girl Talk hairdressers, Fox’s Greengrocers, Peter Marson Opticians, Hanwells, Linden Tree Flowers, Southwick Barbers and the Dog’s Trust charity shop.