Steyning shop to open on Christmas Day to serve lunch to the lonely

A Steyning business is to open its High Street shop on Christmas Day for people who would otherwise be alone.

The plan is to serve a late Christmas lunch for 10 to 15 people at Dandylion Style, a bespoke tailoring service.

Dandylion Style owner Igor Srzic-Cartledge, an internationally respected fashion expert, wants to find people who could be on their own on Christmas Day

Owner Igor Srzic-Cartledge said: “Christmas is a time when we think of family and spending time with friends, but for those of us who are on our own, the expectations of Christmas can make being alone even harder.

“On Christmas Day, here at Dandylion Style, we would like to open the doors from 4pm to 8pm for people who are alone and lonely, and spending Christmas on their own, to come and have a late Christmas lunch here.

“Due to capacity, the spaces are limited. We need to get the word out now and put people on the list as soon as possible. So, if you or anyone you know would to join us for some festive company on Christmas Day, do let us know and please share this message.

“We will also need some volunteers to help us serve the food and help us put smiles on people’s faces. Please do get in touch if you would like to join us in making Christmas special for the people who need it most.

“Let’s make Christmas about community and good company for everyone.”

For more information, email info@dandylionstyle.co.uk or telephone 07961314637.