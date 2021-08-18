Sussex apprentices to be celebrated as new awards are launched

The Sussex Apprenticeship Awards 2021 have been launched. Picture by Shutterstock

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across Sussex. Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the Apprentice, but it’s also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.

Join us for the Inaugural Sussex Apprenticeship Awards, which celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape our future.

The Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation CIO is proud to be a headline sponsor of the Sussex Apprenticeship Awards 2021, run by the JPIMedia Group.

JPIMedia provides the majority of print and digital news titles across Sussex, providing us with a key mechanism for reaching our communities and talking about Freemasonry.

The important thing about the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards is that they recognise and reward both the apprentices and their diverse industry employers across Sussex.

Like Freemasons themselves, who come from all walks of life and from different positions within society, apprenticeships are available across a vast range of different industries and occupations, in both traditional and fast growing new industries.

And the parallels don’t end there. Freemasonry is about enabling you to develop yourself as an individual. It helps you acquire new skills; both social and organisational. Apprenticeships, which remain central to the Government’s vision to improve skills, build sustainable growth and to enable individuals to succeed and progress in their careers, do much the same thing.

That’s why Sussex Freemasons, through the Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation CIO, are proud to support these awards.

Michael Harris, chairman Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation said: “Apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of Sussex school leavers, benefiting individuals, businesses and our local Sussex communities.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it’s also a major morale boost for the Sussex company that employs them. As Sussex Freemasons we are delighted to be able to support our young individuals and their employers in this way.”

Preparing your entry for the awards provides an opportunity to reflect on the positives, rather than the negatives and to share your success with the wider community. However sometimes it’s challenging to know where to start.

We can help, why not join our FREE virtual awards writing workshop held on Wednesday, September 22 at 10am - see the homepage of the event website to register.

There are a number of categories: COVID Hero, SME Employer of the Year, Rising Star, Large Employer of the Year, Diversity & Inclusion Award, Training Provider/Programme of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year, Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Business and Law Apprentice of the Year, Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Closing date to submit your entries is 6pm on October 21 2021