Sussex music charity, whose patron is Rag’n’Bone Man, needs your help transforming Worthing venue

The new hub at the old Dorothy Perkins clothing store in Montague Road will offer free music sessions and projects, a fully-equipped music production suite, community and resident recording studio spaces, practice rooms, subsidised offices for music industry development partners, and a vibrant ground-floor community space.

More than 80 per cent of the refit costs have already been raised, but AudioActive is now reaching out to local businesses and communities for support in helping them get this project over the line.

Adam Joolia, chief executive, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity from Worthing so far, both from the council, who’s vision and support in getting the project to this stage has been invaluable – and the many businesses and residents who have offered their help.”

The hub will be situated at the old Dorothy Perkins clothing store in Worthing town centre

To kickstart the fundraiser, the charity has offered to match pound-for-pound donations made to AudioActive’s GoFundMe up to the value of £3,000.

All funds raised will help AudioActive invest in equipment for the new creative space, as well as the programme of free activities that will be based there, including Equaliser, a young women’s music production drop in.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, deputy leader of Worthing Borough Council and executive member for regeneration, said; “I’m delighted that AudioActive, which have such a reputation for their fantastic work, are coming here.”

The venue has won approval from artist and AudioActive patron Rag’n’Bone Man, who said: “The pandemic has hit music and young people hard and this space is going to be a gamechanger.

There’s a lot of hidden talent in Worthing and I’m fully supportive of AudioActive’s work here. I wish I’d had something like this where I grew up!”

Those who want to support the project can donate via GoFundMe, or contact AudioActive to discuss sponsorship options for the forthcoming space via [email protected]