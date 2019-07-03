Sussex violinist Sarah Milner celebrates 10 years of playing in care homes

Violinist Sarah Milner has celebrated ten years of playing in care homes across Sussex with a special concert at the place where it all started.

It was ten years to the day of her first performance when she played at New Elmcroft care home, in St Giles Close, Shoreham, on Tuesday.

Sarah, 31, said: “It was so wonderful to share the afternoon with the residents and staff. I brought a cake and balloons and we had a real laugh, dance and sing song while I played. It was a very special way to enjoy the occasion.”

She has been playing the violin since the age of six and trained at the University of Chichester, graduating in 2009 with a degree in music and instrumental/vocal teaching.

A talented performer, well-known on the amateur scene in Shoreham and Southwick, Sarah said she fell into this job as a friend told her he played piano in a care home, so she decided to ‘give it a go’ after finishing university.

Since her first performance at New Elmcroft on July 2, 2009, Sarah has gone on to play at more than 100 care homes across Sussex, including Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing.

Sarah Milner shared her special afternoon with residents and staff at the home where she started

Sarah, who lives in Worthing, said: “Ten years later, I am still as excited to go to work as I was then. I absolutely love it and I am lucky enough to do it in this sector. Since 2009, I have also expanded my business to include weddings and events, which genuinely make me quite emotional and I enjoy every minute.

“It is so wonderful to be able to make a difference to people’s moods and to see someone with a condition such as dementia sing all the words to a song with a huge smile on their face is incredibly rewarding.”

Sarah has also marked the anniversary by launching a new website www.sarahsussexviolinist.co.uk

She explained: “I decided it was time for a refresh on my branding, so although I have been known as Sarah Milner – Violinist, I have just launched a brand new website which uses my new work name and branding, Sarah Sussex Violinist.”