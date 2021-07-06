Taco Bell is coming to Worthing

The world-famous Mexican-inspired company is opening a restaurant in a unit at Tesco Extra in Durrington on Thursday, July 22.

And residents are invited to say ‘Hola’ to Taco Bell with a free taco* for the first 100 customers through the doors.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Worthing ” said Lucy Dee, UK marketing lead for Taco Bell.

Taco Bell is opening a restaurant in a unit at Tesco Extra in Durrington. Picture: Google Street View

“Worthing has been crying out for a Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

“We look forward to feeding residents from Thursday 22nd July onwards whether it be via home delivery, click & collect, takeaway or dine in.”

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platform or use the digital kiosks in-store to takeaway.

The 1,500 square metre restaurant in Unit 7 at Tesco Extra will be open from 11am until 11pm, seven days a week.

Renowned for its craveable, customisable and quick-service Mexican-inspired classics, Taco Bell has been serving tasty tacos, bursting burritos, yummy nachos and its famous quesadillas to hungry UK fans since November 2010.