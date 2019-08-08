The Body Shop store managers from across the south descend on Littlehampton for beach clean

Staff from The Body Shop collected ten bags of rubbish during a beach clean in Littlehampton, coinciding with the company’s launch of two plastic initiatives.

Store managers from across the region gathered on Littlehampton beach for The Bodyshop South Beach Clean Up to highlight the current plastic pollution pandemic.

Regional manager Jo Kydd, who lives in Littlehampton, was part of the team, organised by Reading branch manager Laura Sargison.

Laura said: “The managers of the south region of The Body Shop took to the beach to tackle the rubbish left behind by beachgoers on what was the hottest day on record.

“I set up the day and I chose Littlehampton as this is where our founder Anita Roddick hailed from and where our head office still is. She was a true human rights activist and environmental campaigner, so where better than her home turf.

“Myself and 22 other managers, armed with litter pickers that where donated by Arun District Council, took to the beach and collected ten bags of rubbish.

“To work for a company that allows us to support our communities and go head to head with the environmental issues we are facing is incredible. We cant wait to do it again.”

The company is part of the Plastics For Change programme, which is designed to make it profitable for companies to transition away from virgin plastic and start sourcing recycled.

The Body Shop has successfully transitioned its supply chains to fairly traded plastic, collected in Bangalore, India, and partnered with Plastics For Change to reduce poverty and pollution.