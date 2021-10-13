The Community Chest Awards - Dad La Soul given £1,000

The annual Community Chest Awards, ran by brewers Hall & Woodhouse, took place last Thursday with Dad La Soul amongst the winners.

The charity endeavor to make sure it is not just 'me, myself and I' for dads by building communities and starting conversations with social housing providers, social prescription networks, local authorities, and brands to produce kick-ass dad-friendly playdates, merchandise, content and training workshops.

On the donation founder Dan Flanagan said: "The money will be spent around research and development and what we can do next. It's about future sustainability."

"You go onto Google and see there are thousands of mother and baby groups but where do the dads go?"