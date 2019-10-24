The Moon Space opens in Shoreham, offering creative sessions for all

Over the Moon has opened its first pop-up premises in Shoreham, following the success of the REclaim community festival earlier this year.

The Moon Space, in Tarmount Lane, is offering a programme of creative sessions for all, including pre-school mornings, after-school clubs, coffee mornings, season crafting events and workshops in the evenings and at weekends.

The Moon Space is located at 8 Tarmount Lane, Shoreham

Emily Phillips, director of the community interest company, said: “Some sessions are drop-in and others need to be booked in advance, either in person or online. All sessions are kept as affordable and accessible as possible.

“Over the Moon are very grateful for the help they have received from the local community in getting the pop-up open, from the property owners to those who have donated and lent materials, to those who have given their time.”

More information, including a full timetable of activities, can be found at www.weareoverthemoon.org/the-moon-space and on Facebook or email weareoverthemoon@gmail.com.