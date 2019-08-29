Lambleys Lane

These are Worthing's 10 most expensive properties currently for sale

If you have cash to splash, here are some stunning properties currently on the market in the Worthing area, according to Zoopla.

This brand new three bed flat, part of the Roffey Homes seafront development that was previously the Aquarena swimming pool site, is on the market for 850,000. Each flat has either spacious balconies or outside space and private secure parking space. The development also features a residents private health club and new seafront square with cafe. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/50218181

1. Brighton Road

This Grade II listed Georgian six-bed town house is on the market for offers over 875,000. it has accommodation over four floors. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51844424

2. Park Crescent

This five bed detached house is on the market for 850,000 and has direct access to the South Downs National Park and Hillbarn Golf Course. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52358149

3. First Avenue

This three-bed penthouse has a south facing balcony offering stunning panoramic seaviews and is on the market for 1,000,000. It has access to the residents swimming pool and has a garage. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/38997105

4. Steyne Gardens

