Thomas Cook: Worthing bride's honeymoon saved by 'lovely gesture' from her employers

A Worthing bride's honeymoon has been saved following the collapse of Thomas Cook thanks to a 'lovely gesture' from her employers.

The 178-year-old holiday firm suddenly ceased trading on Monday after bailout plans failed, leaving 150,000 people stranded abroad and others with ruined holiday plans.

Alexandra Lawler from Worthing with partner Asa and son William, eight

But there was a happy ending for Alexandra Lawler, 38, from Worthing, whose honeymoon to Mallorca was cancelled: the first holiday abroad she would have had with her partner of nine years Asa and son William, eight.

Thomas Cook in Worthing town centre

Her employer, St George’s School Of English in Chapel Road, Worthing, paid for her to book another holiday to Corfu.

She said: “Every morning we have a meeting, and my manager went through the events of the weekend and said to me: 'What I want you to do today Alex is take our company card and book yourself another honeymoon.'

"I cried; naturally we are going to pay them back. It was such a lovely gesture; they said they didn’t want to see us disappointed.”

Alex's mum Tina Ellis said: "I'm really emotional actually that there are such kind people out there. All you hear is the bad, bad, bad, but what a gesture this is."

The couple are getting married at Worthing Town Hall on Friday and will be setting off on honeymoon soon afterwards.