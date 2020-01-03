West Sussex live-in care service celebrates second anniversary

A Worthing social club has helped one of its volunteers to celebrate the second anniversary of his live-in care service.

Chris White-Smith launched Promedica24 West Sussex in 2017, after he found there were limited care choices available for his parents when they needed care and support at home.

As a regular volunteer with The Glamour Club in Worthing, he was able to celebrate the success of the service with guests at the Christmas party at St Stephens Café Church in Broadwater.

Chris said: "My parents are in their mid-80s and they wouldn’t want to move into a care home. Hourly care visits are good but what if they needed around-the-clock care?"

Looking for a new career challenge and having learned more about Promedica24, a national live-in care provider, Chris launched his West Sussex franchise.

He added: "Setting up Promedica24 West Sussex has enabled me to not only support individuals to live and age well in the comfort of their own homes but also to let families relax and enjoy their time together, without the constant worry of how their loved ones are being cared for.

"I am pleased to be part of an organisation providing a solution to this care problem for families and individuals across the region."

Celebrating at The Glamour Club, Chris marked the occasion by cutting a festive cake. He also helped to cook and serve high tea for the guests.

The Glamour Club is a Saturday afternoon community club for the over-55s, launched to help combat loneliness.