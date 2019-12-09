Worthing Christmas red ribbon ripped in high winds

The iconic Christmas red ribbon on Whibleys the Jewellers’ Worthing store has been ripped in high winds, after making its return for the first time in seven years.

The ginormous bow, decorating the store at 34–36 Warwick Street, draws a lot of attention as it stands out at the eastern end of the street, at the top of Steyne Gardens.

High winds have sadly damaged the treasured red ribbon at Whibleys the Jewellers in Worthing

Having been in place since December 1 this year, the ribbon has sadly now been ripped at the top and was completely torn away from one side of the story by high winds.

Sophie Hardman, office assistant, said the much-talked-about Christmas decoration had be installed for the first time in seven years, due to previous technical difficulties that we have now overcome.

She added: “We plan on having the Worthing ribbon repaired tomorrow and reinstated for Christmas. Unfortunately the winds were a lot stronger than we first anticipated.

“The Horsham, Richmond and Guildford stores have all been gift wrapped in their ribbons, too, but are having a lot more luck than Worthing.”