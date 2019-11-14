Worthing estate agents take on treadmill marathon for Guild Care

A Worthing estate agents and neighbouring letting agency took on a treadmill challenge to raise money for Guild Care.

Staff from Ian Watkins Estate Agents and Micawber Lettings, in Selden Parade, Salvington Road, took it in turns to go on a treadmill outside their businesses in a day-long marathon.

Julie West, co-founder and director of Micawber Lettings, said: “A couple of months ago, one of the Guild Care volunteers was visiting our local parade and left us with one of their collection pots.

“We had collected quite a bit of small change but after a discussion with our neighbour, Ian Watkins, we had an idea of holding a joint fundraiser to help raise a bit more for this really deserving cause.

“Guild Care does so much wonderful work for children and adults in the Worthing area and it’s been a real pleasure to help out.”

Together, the staff travelled a total of 26 miles and raised £463 for the Worthing-based charity, smashing their initial target of £350.

Ian Watkins, owner and manager of Ian Watkins Estate Agents, said: “It’s a really great cause. As an office, we had a chat about who we should do a charity event for and Guild Care was the first one that came up.”