Haskins Garden Centre Roundstone has launched its Christmas shop in Ferring today.

Customers can browse a huge variety of festive gifts for the home, plus inspired ideas for gardeners of all ages and abilities.

Christmas at Haskins

There is also the chance to purchase decorations for the home, with a wide range of choice for seasonal shoppers looking to add to their Christmas collections.

Haskins is also taking bookings for festive two and three course Christmas lunches, which start from Monday, December 2.