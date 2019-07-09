Worthing micropub nominated for national award

Brooksteed Alehouse in Worthing is pleased as punch to be shortlisted as a finalist for a national Best for Beer award.

Owner Aaron Burns and his husband John Azzopardi, manager of the micropub, say they are pleased to be keeping the flag flying for Worthing on the wider pub scene.

John Azzopardi and Aaron Burns were named Pub Personality of the Year at the national Imbibe awards earlier this year

Brooksteed Alehouse bosses win national Pub Personality of the Year award

The Brooksteed, in South Farm Road, was selected by pub trade publication The Morning Advertiser as a finalist in the 2019 Great British Pub Awards following two rounds of judging.

Aaron said: “We’re really proud to be shortlisted in this category. We’ve always used our pub and sister business Bottle & Jug Dept to showcase the best of the vibrant independent Sussex brewing scene and are often chosen by these brewers to premiere their new beers.

“As well as championing local breweries, we also get some great beers from around the country for added variety.

“We have been really honoured to once again shine a spotlight on not only ours but some of the other great businesses Worthing and the wider Sussex area have to offer and to cement our reputation at a national level.”