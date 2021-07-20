Worthing pub and hotel reassures customers as lockdown restrictions ease

The Highdown in Littlehampton Road said it was important that it struck the right balance between loosening up the restrictions, while also being mindful of its customers’ and crews’ continued safety and well-being.

“We will, of course, continue with our high standards of cleaning in all we do,” said a spokesman.

“We will continue to sanitise tables between use and while there are no longer any restrictions, we are still mindful of the spacing of our tables, to ensure you feel comfortable.

The Highdown in Worthing

“And we will continue to make sure the pubs are nicely ventilated and some of our crew and customers alike will choose to carry on wearing a face covering, which we respect.”

The spokesman said the relaxation of restrictions ‘had been a long time coming’.

They added: “It’s been a tricky year or so for everyone and we wanted to say thank you for all your continued support and kind wishes.

“You’ve supported us through all the varying restrictions that have been thrown our way – of which there have been many – and come rain or shine, we have appreciated seeing you.”

Pub-goers can now order a drink at the bar, rather than table service only.

