Worthing's Guildbourne Centre could become home to community hub and church

Worthing's Guildbourne Centre could soon be home to a community centre and church.

Plans submitted for the first floor of the ailing shopping centre by the Jubilee Community Church charity suggest changing the building to a 'mixed use' that could also include a conference centre, flexible working space and general community hub.

Guildbourne Centre, Worthing

According to the plans, vacant first floor space north of the central staircase would be used for Jubilee Community Church activities for some days of the week, such as Sunday mornings, but could be used as office and conference space for the remainder of the time.

Part of the proposed space would be used for 'low-key leisure' such as yoga, pilates and dance classes.

An auditorium to the north of the Guildbourne Centre's central stairway would include a café, kitchen and bar area. Other proposed areas surrounding the main stairwell would include offices available for hire and rooms available for leisure uses, the church offices, meeting rooms, a café, a breakout area, storage and accessible wash rooms.

In the application, the Jubliee Church said: "The church’s vision is to help the town flourish through their support to local families and businesses, which would be facilitated by the proposed change of use.

"The proposal would bring significant benefits to the Guildbourne Centre change by bringing a significant amount of the first floor back into use, attracting more people and therefore business into the centre."

The development would also employ a full-time operations manager and three part-time staff members to work at the centre, as well as part-time maintenance staff.

To view and comment on the plans, visit the Adur and Worthing councils' planning portal and search ref AWDM/1794/19