Worthing’s iconic Christmas red ribbon ‘talk of the town’

Work to repair Worthing’s iconic Christmas red ribbon has been completed and plans are already in place for an improved design for next year.

The return of the beautiful bow to Whibleys the Jewellers in Warwick Street for the first time in seven years has been much talked about since it was put up on December 1.

Alan Harwood, owner of Property Maintenance Sussex, repairing the ginormous Christmas decoration

Alan Harwood, owner of Property Maintenance Sussex, created the bow and had the job of repairing the damage caused by yesterday’s high winds.

He said: “We installed the bow, which is huge, but with the storms being so fierce and brutal, it was left sadly damaged. The wind really tunnels down there.

The much-spoken-about Worthing Christmas decoration at Whibleys the Jewellers

“It was quite a late challenge putting it up and we used the materials we had to hand. It is going to be fully redesigned for next year with a much harder fabric.

“We turned up on Monday evening to hopefully put it back on the map. We had the task again to create the talk of the town. We have repaired it the best we can and we will be keeping an eye on it.”

As Alan worked on the bow last night, he had an audience of about 30 runners cheering him on as they passed by.

He said: “It was brilliant. This group of lady runners stopped to admire it. I love it.”