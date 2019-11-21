Worthing's own gin to open shop in the Guildbourne Centre

Worthing's own gin brand will be opening a shop in the Guildbourne Centre.

On Facebook, Worthing Gin announced that it would be opening a pop-up shop on Friday, November 22, at 10am in unit 16, near to the Gym Hub. It will also be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Worthing Gin describes itself as 'a traditional distilled Sussex dry gin', made from alcohol, Sussex spring water and juniper berries, coriander seeds, angelica root, orange peel and rosemary. All of the bottles are filled, labelled and sealed in wax by hand, with a blue and white label, the company said.

On its Facebook page, it said: "As Christmas is coming soon a bottle of Worthing Gin and a branded glass will make a perfect present or just pop a bottle on your shelf at home for personal use.

"Worthing Gin is handcrafted in small batches locally and all our stock is limited so don’t delay and leave it too late before it sells out."

This is welcome news for the Guildbourne Centre, which had faced several store closures this year, including a milkshake parlour which closed due to factors including 'continually vile behaviour outside'.

Worthing Gin is also available to order from worthinggin.co.uk. Visit the Worthing Gin Facebook page for updates about shop opening times.