Worthing town centre has £5 deals for Fiver Fest, celebrating our fantastic independent businesses

Worthing’s independent businesses are offering special £5 deals for the Totally Locally Fiver Fest, a national celebration of our fantastic small shops and local restaurants.

The campaign runs from tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, to Saturday, June 15, to encourage people to shop locally rather than spending their money online.

Paul O’Brien, owner of I Love Candy in Bath Place, said: “In Worthing town centre, more than 40 of the small businesses will be taking part in Fiver Fest, a national campaign to try to get people to spend £5 less online each week and in local shops and cafés instead.

“If this happened, it would mean a boost of around £22.8million for the local economy, meaning more local jobs, a bustling high street and a better place to live.

“Shops, cafés, restaurants and businesses will be offering some amazing and unique £5 offers, starting from tomorrow and running for a week. Look out for posters in shop windows and on social media.”

Next week is also British Flowers Week, so florist Greenfingers, in Montague Street, Worthing, will not only be taking part in Fiver Fest, it will be running a competition to win a bouquet.

Owner Rachel Matthews said: “You can vote for your favourite British flower and all entries go into a draw to win a bouquet.

“We are offering deals on British flowers and designing an eye-catching window display, which will show the competition and all the various British grown flowers available at the moment.”