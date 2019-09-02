Worthing town centre milkshake parlour closes down

A Worthing milkshake parlour that brought sweet treats to the town for three years has closed its doors.

Miss Molly's Milkshakes completed its last day of trading yesterday (September 1) and said goodbye to the Guildbourne Centre for the last time.

Miss Molly's

In a Facebook post yesterday, owner Ems Wilson said: "I would just like to thank each and every single one of my customers for the most amazing last three years.

"I have just closed the doors in the Guildbourne Centre for the very last time and with me I shall be taking my star of fame, the love of my staff old and new, and most importantly some amazing memories.

"Jive dancing, singers, birthdays, baby showers, you name it we did it. Thank you, thank you all x."

In May, the rock'n'roll themed parlour announced its plan to close, citing continually vile behaviour outside, sugar tax, business taxes, banking costs, utility costs etc and a very limited footfall.