Worthing town centre venue found for new community art studio

A venue has been found for a new community art studio in Worthing town centre and it is hoped it will be up and running by September.

Amélie Collyer has run her small business, Action Painting Workshops, for ten years and says the APW Art House has evolved from her creative work.

Amelie Collyer has found a venue for her community art studio

She is in the process of negotiating the lease so cannot yet reveal the venue but says she is delighted to have finally found somewhere.

The Art House has been set up as as a community interest company, to make art and the benefits of the creative process accessible to everyone.

A Crowdfunder appeal for £2,000 to help get it started has so far raised £1,320 and has a deadline of July 21 at 10.29am.

The funds raised will be used to make the space as inspiring as possible. It will also go towards art materials and art books for the free library.

Amélie said: “I have the desire to create a positive impact in my community and bring people together in a creative way.

“The APW Art House is a community art studio that will welcome everyone regardless of artistic ability, a collaborative and inclusive place to share and make art.

“The idea for the Art House evolved from my small business, Action Painting Workshops (APW). At its core, APW is a team-building activity like no other, based on and fuelled by creativity.”

Amélie has been painting and sculpting all her life and has had successful exhibitions in France and the UK.

She said: “I know first hand how daunting these experiences can be and will use this experience to help encourage others within the Art House.

“I am a great believer in the power of art and creativity and how they can help people in their day-to-day lives as well as bring communities closer.

“I have seen the benefits of engaging adults and children alike in individual as well as collective creative activities and feel that anyone should have the opportunity to be part of a creative art project.”

The Art House will be a creative space where adults and children can access different arts and crafts workshops all year round.

Amélie said: “Based on the concept of public homeplaces, the Art House will create multiple opportunities for dialogue, skill sharing and art making, between people of differing demographic backgrounds.

“This will facilitate new types of relationships, learning, and creative collaborations between people who may not otherwise meet.”

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/apw-art-house to make a donation.