Relief as exam results are opened at Steyning this morning

10 pictures of Steyning Grammar School students celebrating their GCSE results today

After weeks of waiting and worrying, Steyning Grammar students headed to school to collect their GCSE results this morning.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:34 pm

These pictures show some of the delighted teenagers, who are celebrating a strong set of results.

Undefined: readMore

1.

Weeks of waiting are finally over

Photo: Steyning Grammar School

Buy photo

2.

Delighted students with their well-deserved grades

Photo: Steyning Grammar School

Buy photo

3.

GCSE celebrations at Steyning Grammar School

Photo: Steyning Grammar School

Buy photo

4.

The wait for results is finally over

Photo: Steyning Grammar School

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3