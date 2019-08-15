A-level results: Our Lady of Sion students in Worthing celebrate success

A-level students at Our Lady of Sion in Worthing saw their hard work pay off as they celebrated a 100 per cent exam pass rate this morning.

Just under 83 per cent of students’ grades at the school in Westbrooke, Worthing, were A* to C, a spokesman confirmed.

Of the students who undertook the Extended Project, 33 per cent were awarded an A* while 67 per cent achieved an A.

Biology grades were particularly strong with 58 per cent A* and A grades, the school said.

Former Head Girl, Aisha Stitt, has been praised for achieving two A* grades and two As.

She will be going on to read mathematics and philosophy at Bristol University.

Aisha collected her results after returning from a four-week expedition to Cambodia, working on a number of community projects.

Jamie Cundy, who was also in Cambodia with the school over the summer, obtained two A* grades and two Bs and will be studying Biology at York University.

Simon Orchard, headmaster, said: “Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results.

“They have been a wonderful cohort, supporting each other in their studies and wellbeing.

“We shall miss them next year and wish them every success and happiness in the future as they take up their university places around the UK.”

