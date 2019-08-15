A-level results: Sir Robert Woodard Academy pupils celebrate their success

Pupils and staff at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy sixth form in Lancing are celebrating some excellent A-level results.

Students on vocational courses continued the trend of excellent results, with over 21 students awarded grades of distinction and distinction*. English literature results were once again strong, with an astonishing 44 per cent achieving an A* or A.

Francesca Bohea (second from right) and Isobel Mcveigh (right) celebrate with friends

In philosophy and ethics over 70 per cent of students achieved top grades of A*-B.

Francesca Bohea questioned whether she had even received the right results after bracing herself for failure.

The 18-year-old said she was planning for life without a university place, but amazingly managed to achieve As in history and English. She will go on to study archaeology at the University of York.

"I really thought I was going to fail everything," she said. "I was so shocked when I saw my results - I'm still in shock now."

Noah Simmonds

A key strength for the Academy is in the Performing Arts specialism. Once again, this subject area delivered excellent results with 100 per cent of music performance and dance students achieving the top grade of distinction*, the equivalent of an A*. Almost 80 per cent of candidates studying acting and theatre achieved the top grade of distinction*, which sees many of those students heading off to some of the best performing arts institutions in the country.

Lexie Butterfill gained two distinction*s in drama and dance, plus a B in English literature. She will go on to study acting at the University of Plymouth, despite only deciding on it as a potential career path recently. As a passion she followed in her spare time, she felt she needed to follow her heart rather than stick to a more academic path.

Eighteen-year-old Noah Simmonds said he was 'over the moon' to be studying music production at the The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance in London, after achieving distinction*s in musical performance and production.

Seventeen-year-old Germaine Conroy gained an A in religious studies, plus an A in English literature and a B in biology. Despite going on to study liberal arts at the University of Birmingham, Germaine wished she could have done a bit better.

Lexie Butterfield

She said: "I'm a bit hard on myself, so I wanted an A* in religious studies, but I can't wait to get to Birmingham and start meeting new people."

Isobel Mcveigh put her A, B and A results in English literature, psychology and religious studies down to a lot of revision and hard work. She said she was looking forward to studying philosophy at the University of Southampton, with a view to going into teaching.

Harry Spruce is also set for more time in academia as he embarks on a six-year veterinary course at Bristol University. Although not his first choice, the prestigious university offered him a place as one of only five out of 50 applicants.

The successes of previous years at the academy continued in health and social care with 100 per cent of all students gaining the equivalent of an A*grade.

Germaine Conroy

Mark Monahan, Assistant Principal and Head of Sixth Form, said: “Yet again our students have excelled. We are delighted with what they have achieved as a result of years of hard work and perseverance. We are immensely proud of what can be achieved with hard work, excellent teaching and of course incredible commitment.”