A-level results: The Angmering School results 'improve versus last year'

Students at The Angmering School are celebrating some top grades, which are a slight improvement on last year's results.

According to the school in Station Road, Angmering, the proportion of entries which achieved A* to B grades was 44 per cent - a one per cent rise from last year - and the proportion at A* to C was 76 per cent. The percentage of A and A* grades remained the same as last year, the school said.

The Angmering School sixth form students have been celebrating their results

Students celebrating outstanding results this year include Alex Foord and Amber Kelly, both gaining A*A*A equivalents, Alex Roebuck, Louise Brown and Sienna West, who all got A*AA equivalents, and Holly Bradford, Olivia Comins, Lola Watkins and Georgia Wood, who all got ABB.

Isaac Woods, 18, from Cross Lane, Findon, was delighted with his results: three As in biology, chemistry and maths. Despite not quite getting his required grades, he will be going to the prestigious UCL in London to study medicine, with the goal of becoming a surgeon or in endocrinology: diseases associated with hormones.

He said: "It was just an overwhelming sense of relief; it has been such a stressful process."

Isaac applied for his course in October, ahead of most other students' applications, and was subjected to interviews and entrance exams 'against some of the most competitive candidates in the world', he said.

He gave advice to students who might want to be students: "It is more of a marathon than a sprint. You have to remain resilient throughout the whole process and focus on the next step.

"I'm a big believer in students from state schools getting to where they deserve to be, whether these institutions want them there or not.

"I think potential students at state schools are at a disadvantage, which is a shame because people that will be fantastic doctors don't get in because of the system.

"I would say go for it, because there is a possibility you will get in if you really want to be there. That is the most important thing."

The Angmering School students have been celebrating their results. Isaac Woods, 18, from Cross Lane, Findon

Aaron Alexander, 18, from South Strand, East Preston, got As in maths and design technology and a B in physics. Because he saw he had been accepted to the University of Nottingham to study mechanic engineering via the UCAS website this morning, Aaron said he was feeling relaxed when he opened his results envelope.

"It was exactly what I was expecting, but I was really happy," he said.

His goal was to become an engineer, perhaps in the army.

Jess Brown, 19, from Thompson Grove, Littlehampton, got Bs in English literature and graphics, a C in biology and an E in chemistry, and will be going to the University of Portsmouth to study biomedical science, having received an unconditional offer.

The Angmering School students have been celebrating their results. Jess Brown, 19, from Thompson Grove, Wick.

The medical lab assistant from St Richard's Hospital did an extra year at the sixth form, and said teachers had been really supportive.

She said: "There has always been someone to talk to if I needed it and I felt more confident. This year, they have given me a stepping stone to university."

Year 12 student William Towler also celebrated an A* in computer science, having taken the A-level exam a year early.

Head of Sixth Form Tony Kerrison said: “We are very proud of our students and their achievements this year.

"This is a testament to their hard work and the dedication and commitment of our staff who once again, have gone above and beyond in their efforts to support our students.

"As a sixth form, we are proud to once again celebrate a great set of results which highlight the quality of our provision.”