A-level results: The Sir Robert Woodard Academy students secure top university spots

This year saw an early announcement of the cancellation of exams and a move to Centre Assessed Grades – but W6 Sixth Form students once again rose to the challenge, the academy said.

“We are delighted that there were numerous examples of excellent performance from our students,” said a spokesman.

“These achievements are a source of pride for the academy and they provide a strong foundation for further success for our students, with W6 students able to move on to excellent university placements all across the UK.”

Sir Robert Woodard Academy students celebrating their A-level results

A record number of students successfully applied to university this year, the academy said.

Morgan Sadler, who achieved an A* in maths, further maths and physics, has secured a place to study engineering at St Catherine’s College, Oxford.

Rachael Hardinge scored an astounding A* in psychology, and A’s in biology and chemistry – securing a place to study dental surgery at the University of Sheffield.

Alex Stringer had his eye on a place at ​​the University of Plymouth to study sociology, and his A* in business studies, A* in psychology and A in English literature saw him secure his place.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy students Morgan Sadler and Archie Piatt

Roonie Ramshaw achieved three A grades – securing a place to study law at The University of Manchester.

And Lucy Rawlinson has secured a place to study biochemistry at King’s College London after achieving A*’s in biology and psychology, and an A in chemistry.

Principal Kieran Scanlon said: “Our curriculum and assessment systems are so tightly and carefully planned.

“The move to Centre Assessed Grades meant we had a broad range of data to ensure that students were awarded the grades that reflected the hard work and effort of the previous years.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy student Morgan Sadler

“These excellent results are a true indication of the dedication of our students and staff.”

More than 50 per cent of students studying maths, English literature, chemistry and biology, achieved an A or A* grade, the academy said.

And more than a quarter students achieved straight A’s or A*’s overall, and almost 40 per cent achieved at least one A grade.

Kieran Scanlon, headteacher, said: “W6 Sixth Form at SRWA is an excellent place for students in our community to study their A-levels and prepare for their next steps.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy student Rachael Hardinge

“We’re pleased that so many of our students have received their first choice offers to top universities.

“We are obviously delighted that Morgan joins a growing list of students going on to study at Oxford.

“We’re very lucky to have such excellent students in our sixth form and we can’t wait for future success when our students in years 7-11 progress into our sixth form.”

The academy was quick to move to online lessons in March last year due to the pandemic, with live face-to-face lessons from day one of the lockdown.

This continued throughout the second closure from January this year. – ensuring students faced as little disruption as possible to their learning.

The academy said students showed great resilience throughout the pandemic, with excellent commitment to online lessons.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy students Rachel Hardinge and Maisie Standen

And students on vocational courses achieved excellent results, with up to 50 percent securing grades of distinction and distinction*.

A key strength for the academy is in the performing arts and creative qualifications. More than half of A-level theatre studies students achieved an A* or A. And 100 per cent of creative media students achieved a distinction, with 50 per cent securing a distinction*.