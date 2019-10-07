All you need to know about applying for West Sussex primary school places

Applications have now opened for places for children due to start primary school in September, 2020.

Children born between September 1, 2015, and August 31, 2016, will be eligible to start primary or infant school next September.

Parents of children currently in Year 2 at infant school should also apply for a place at junior school next year.

Applications open today and will close on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The quickest and easiest way to apply is via the county council’s website.

Parents will receive an automatic e-mail acknowledgement that the application has been received. Free use of computers with internet access is available in all West Sussex libraries.

Those unable to apply online can request a form by phoning 033 301 42903. The form must be returned by the application deadline.

How the application process works:

• Parents can apply for up to three different schools and must place them in order of preference.

• Parents are strongly encouraged to include your catchment school as one of your three preferences, although living in a catchment area does not guarantee a place at the catchment school.

• Those who miss the deadline for applications must still submit an application form as a child will not automatically be allocated a school.

Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “It is really important that parents and carers submit their applications on time to stand the best chance of their child going to one of their preference schools. It’s always a good idea to visit schools and look at their websites first, so people’s preferences are informed.”

The closing date for all primary, infant and junior school applications is 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 15, next year.

Secondary school admissions are currently open for September, 2020 and close, on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

West Sussex County Council staff are available to help parents through the admissions process.

Parents can telephone 033 301 42903 or email the admissions team north at admissions.north@westsussex.gov.ukor the admissions team south at admissions.south@westsussex.gov.uk