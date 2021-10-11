Applications for West Sussex primary school places now open

Applications for primary school places have opened (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Children born between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018 are eligible to start school next September.

Applications for primary and infant school places are now open and close on January 15,, 2022.

Parents/ carers of children currently in Year 2 at infant school can also now apply for a place at junior school for September 2022.

It is strongly advised that applications are completed on time. Those who miss the January 15 deadline must still apply as their child won’t automatically be allocated a school.

The quickest and easiest way to apply is online. All the information is there and an automatic email will acknowledge an application has been received. Free use of computers with internet access is available in all West Sussex libraries with no need to book.

Those unable to apply online can request a form through the post by calling 033 301 42903.

Parents/carers are advised:

• To apply for three schools, listing them in order of preference

• That a child is not guaranteed a place at a school because they are in the catchment area. Parents and carers will need to select the catchment school as part of their application for it to be considered

• To view a school’s website and its visiting policy, which may impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

Nigel Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, said: “Starting school is an exciting time for the whole family and I would strongly advise people to explore as much information about the schools they are considering before applying.

“The best chance of a place at a preference school is to submit applications on time.”

Secondary school applications are currently open for September 2022 and close on Sunday October 31, 2021.