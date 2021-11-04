Adam Whitehead will take up a new position at Steyning Grammar School (SGS) — a four-site, state boarding school — after the Easter holidays.

Described as a ‘highly experienced education leader’, Mr Whitehead has worked in Sussex schools for 25 years.

SGS said the appointment will enhance the school’s leadership capacity as it continues its progress as part of the Bohunt Education Trust (BET) family of schools.

Adam Whitehead will be the new headteacher at Steyning Grammar School after leaving Bohunt Worthing SUS-210411-131226001

BET said Mr Whitehead is fully committed to the Bohunt School Worthing community until Easter and will work closely with governors and BET Trustees to appoint the school’s next headteacher.

A spokesperson said: “Staff, parents, carers and students were the first people informed of Adam’s appointment and will continue to be kept informed of the process of recruiting his successor.”

Mr Whitehead said it is a ‘real honour’ to be joining the ‘brilliant team at Steyning Grammar School’.

He added: “The post represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for me, given the school’s long and revered history, boarding provision and sixth form.

“I have high expectations for the school, and I am looking forward to working closely with staff, students, parents and carers and the whole Steyning community, to ensure that SGS continues to provide the best possible education for every student.”

Before working at Bohunt School Worthing, Mr Whitehead was deputy headteacher of The Weald School in Billingshurst.

He has also worked at St. Paul’s in Burgess Hill and Oathill Community College in Haywards Heath.

As the new headteacher at SGS, Mr Whitehead will be working alongside the senior leadership team and board of governors, as well as with senior leaders at BET and its trustees.

The appointment follows the school’s announcement in December 2020 that it had formally joined BET, which sponsors eight high-performing schools in Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire.

Dr Graham Parr, chair of governors, said: “We are delighted that Adam Whitehead will be joining Steyning Grammar School as headteacher.

“We are confident that Mr Whitehead is the right appointment for the role.

“He shares our values and vision for the school, has a wealth of leadership experience and is committed to seeing all students achieve their full potential.”

Neil Strowger, trust leader, also hailed the ‘wonderful news’.

He added: “Adam brings withhim a wealth of experience and at BET, in his role as Headteacher at Bohunt School Worthing, we have seen first-hand his vision, passion and commitment to ensuring that all students have the opportunity and confidence to succeed.