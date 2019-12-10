Brighton MET ‘requires improvement’ after first inspection since Northbrook College merger

A recently formed college group has been told it must improve after its first Ofsted inspection.

Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (MET) was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in almost all areas after an inspection in October, with personal development and adult learning programmes rated as ‘good’.

Northbrook College. Pic: Google Streetview SUS-191012-145840001

The MET was created in 2017 when Worthing’s Northbrook College merged with Brighton City College.

It has five sites – two in Worthing, two in Brighton and one at Shoreham Airport. The inspectors’ report found students ‘experience a very different quality of college life depending on where and what they study’.

The quality of apprentices’ teaching and support was criticised, as well as support given to less able students compared to higher achievers.

Pupil attendance also came under fire.

But the report praised adult education, support for higher achievers and safeguarding, with mental health and well-being seen as a high priority.

A college spokesman said ‘challenging political times’, and huge cuts to further education funding since austerity measures were introduced in 2010 had put pressure on resources.

The MET’s chief executive, Nick Juba, said he looked forward to Ofsted returning to see the college’s progress.

“I am very pleased that Ofsted recognised so much that is good at the college and the critical role we provide in preparing young people and adults for work and further study,” he said.

“There is much to be proud of and students from the MET continue to secure good outcomes and positive destinations.

“We recognise that there is more to do and everyone at the college is committed to working on those areas for improvement over the coming weeks and months.”