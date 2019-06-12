British athletes visit Worthing school to promote healthy lifestyles

British athletes Nathan Fox and Adrian Patrick visited Worthing to run exercise circuits for children at Springfield Infant School.

Triple jumper Nathan also led an inspirational assembly for the staff and children.

Nathan Fox, left, and Adrian Patrick with athletes from St Andrew's High School and pupils from Springfield Infant School. Photo by Derek Martin DM1961697a

The visit on Tuesday helped the children to learn about healthy lifestyles and sprinter Adrian, a Commonwealth Games medallist, encouraged them to exercise by following a fun circuit.

All the children enjoyed the different activities and the excitement of having professional athletes supporting them.

Mrs Becky Wycherley, head teacher, said: "I was impressed by the children's stamina and enthusiasm and there are definitely some budding triple jumpers in the making.

"We were also joined by some up-and-coming athletes from St Andrew's High School, who encouraged and supported the Springfield children with the circuits.

"Everyone at Springfield will be cheering on Nathan Fox at the athletics championships in August."