‘Bundle of happiness’ remembered at The Angmering School with new Oliver Rumbol Perpetual Award

A former Angmering student with a reputation for positivity and joy will be remembered forever at his old school with a new annual award for resilience and academic excellence.

Oliver Rumbol, known as Oli, passed away in 2017 aged 20, having been born with cystic fibrosis.

Head teacher Simon Liley presents the Oliver Rumbol Perpetual Award to Shirley Rumbol, Oli's mother, and John Gregory, Olivia's father

Staff at The Angmering School said he was a ‘bundle of happiness’ who loved learning and cherished education and knowledge. He particularly enjoyed science and had hoped to become a doctor.

Oli is remembered for his willingness to help others, even going in to mentor students in the last months of his life, after he became too unwell to continue his university course in medicine.

The school has now created the Oliver Rumbol Perpetual Award in his memory, to recognise his outstanding achievements and his indomitable spirit, and chose Oli himself as a posthumous winner in this first year, presenting the certificate to his mother Shirley Rumbol.

History teacher Vicky Lyons said: “I first met Oli when he was in year nine. He was in many respects no more extraordinary than any other student but what made Oli remarkable was his strength of will and determination to find the silver lining in even the darkest cloud.

“His life was, much of the time, an ongoing battle associated with his condition and yet, those he left behind do not remember him for the difficulties but his immense successes and his inspirational outlook regardless of the hand he had been dealt. He was taken from us far too early, however his legacy is endless.”

The award will be presented annually to a student who has just completed year 11 and this year’s main winner was Olivia Gregory, who excelled in her GCSEs, despite being too unwell to attend school.

Olivia was praised by staff for her hard work and is now in the sixth form studying for A-levels.

The award was presented by head teacher Simon Liley to her father, John Gregory, who collected it on Olivia’s behalf.