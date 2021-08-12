Staff at Davison High School for Girls are ‘very proud’ of their students for achieving ‘exceptional’ results in their GCSEs.

Chris Keating, headteacher, said: “I am delighted to announce that the students of Davison CE High School for Girls have achieved very

positive results which fully reflect the high standards achieved by their predecessors.

Nimah MacDonald, Tayyibah Ali, Safaa Sayied, and Mia Koszel, celebrating their GSCE results at Davison CE High School for Girls

“This cohort, and other students nationally, have had to cope with a great deal of concern regarding the way in which their results would be accurately predicted.

“I have no doubt that, in the absence of full examinations, the teacher-assessed process of predicting grades gives the most accurate reflection of the commitment and potential shown, by all students, throughout their GCSE studies.

“The results issued are every bit as valid as those achieved by any previous cohort.

“They were awarded by colleagues with many years of collective experience who worked closely with our students on a daily basis.

Angeline Reid, Ellie Berney, and Sophie Towner, celebrating their GCSE results at Davison CE High School for Girls

“It is a pleasure to see so many smiling faces after what has been such a difficult 18 months for these remarkable young people.

“I have no doubt that they will all continue to achieve great things as they move forward.

“My sincere thanks go to our staff, governors and the students’ families for all the help, support and encouragement they have given over many years.”

Davison High School specially recognised Tara Buxton, Molly Cartmell, Sajidah Chowdhury, Esther Frank, Amelia Macleod, Emma Phillips,

Millie Peebles, Ivy Mason, Connie Vincent, and Georgia Nicholaides, who are representing Team GB in the Dance World Cup, celebrating their GCSE results at Davison CE High School for Girls

Henny Sonnemann-Petty, and Elisha Wood, who all achieved eight or more Grade 9s, and Charlotte Caley, Daisy Cross, Mia Koszel, Emma Oakley, Estelle Scullard, Yohansa Bandaranayake, Emma Hall, Emily Batchelor, Bethany Morley Davis, and Kayshale Suganthan, who all achieved five or more Grade 9s,

Claire Heron, Assistant Headteacher and Head of KS4, said: “Class of 2021, from start to finish, you have been an exceptional year group who have managed to get through an extraordinary educational experience.

“I am so proud to see that you have achieved such pleasing grades.

“You have worked hard for these results and they are fully deserved.”

Ariana Monsoon-Thegg and Amber Nisbet celebrating their GCSE results at Davison CE High School for Girls