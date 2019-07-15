Durrington High welcomes Thomas A Becket Junior pupils for geography experience

Year Five and Six pupils from Thomas A Becket Junior School enjoyed a fun geography session during a recent trip to Durrington High.

The fun and information session was led by Mr Sam Atkins, deputy geography leader at Durrington High School (DHS), who was supported by a group of keen geographers from Year Seven.

Experiencing the new school

The day was an opportunity for the Year Six students who would be joining DHS in September to get a feel for the school, and for Year Five students to see what secondary school is like.

The group carried out a microclimate enquiry, discussing the weather reports and predicting how accurate that would be to Durrington High School. They were shown how to use some meteorological equipment, such as the anemometer which measures wind speed and temperature. They then headed out to various locations around the school grounds to carry out a weather survey.

After they had completed their weather reports they all gathered back together to share their findings. During this discussion they worked together to decide on where the best location for a renewable energy site would be.

The Thomas A Becket students were also given a tour of Durrington High School.

Mr Atkins said: “We were delighted to welcome Year Five and Six students from Thomas A Becket to Durrington this morning. It has been a really fun and informative time for them and has also given our Year Seven students the chance to share their knowledge and expertise. These kinds of sessions are really important in terms of transition as they give Year Five and Six pupils an insight into the many exciting opportunities available at Durrington High, and also go some way to alleviate nerves that are a natural part of the transition process.”

