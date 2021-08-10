'Excellent' A level results for Steyning Grammar School students: 'Never was their grit and zest more tested'

Revealing the results today, the school said: "Despite it being another unusual academic year due to the pandemic, students at the sixth-form, which is part of the high-achieving Bohunt Education Trust (BET) have attained some excellent results, reflecting the hard work and commitment shown throughout their studies.

Some of the individual standout achievements include:

Sukriti Ray (A*A*A*B) and Lucy Spiers (A*A*A) who have received offers to study Medicine, Lucy at the University of Bristol and Sukriti at Brighton and Sussex Medical School. An excellent achievement in such a competitive year.

Michael Corkery-Hayward and Stuart Li-Tremble who have achieved A*A*A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and are both going on to study at University College London.

Cherry Ho who achieved A*A* in Maths and Further Maths, A in Economics and an A in Psychology and has accepted an offer to read Psychology at the University of Bath. Tommy Roberts who achieved A*A* in Maths and Further Maths and As in Physics and Chemistry and is also going to the University of Bath to study Maths.

Lawrence McCaul who achieved A* in Physics, A* in Chemistry, A in Maths and an A in Further Maths.

Daisy Taylor with A* in Art, A* in Chemistry and As in Geography and Biology.

Students achieving the highest possible grades in our Applied Qualifications include Mily Edwards (D* in Health and Social Care and D*D* in BTEC Sport) and Anna Hazlewood (D* in Business and D* in Health and Social Care)

Congratulations also to Joshua Bassett who has secured an apprenticeship at IBM.

A school spokesman said: "These results demonstrate excellent student performance across all subjects. Science and Maths continue to secure high numbers of A* and A grades and there were some exceptional results in Art, Photography, English Literature, Modern Foreign Languages and Sociology. We have yet again achieved excellent value added results in our KS5 Applied Qualifications in Business, Sport and Health and Social Care building on our 2019 SSAT Educational Outcome Award."

Claire Monahan, Head of Sixth Form at Steyning said: "We are incredibly proud of all our Year 13 students who have received their results today. They have shown such motivation and resilience over the past two challenging years and the successes today are hugely deserved.

"We are pleased to see so many of our students securing places at top universities and on to prestigious apprenticeships. We look forward to seeing all our Year 13 students taking the next exciting steps into their futures as we prepare to welcome our next cohort into Steyning Grammar Sixth Form."

Natasha Nicol and Noel Kennedy, Co-Headteachers said: “This has been another phenomenally difficult year for students and their studies; never was their grit and zest more tested. We have seen our students flourish before us, despite these circumstances, and we remain relentlessly optimistic about the futures they hold. Congratulations to all Year 13 students, we wish you success and happiness as you move into the next phase of your lives whatever path you choose.

"This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided that young people’s grades would be determined by teachers, based on work students produced throughout their course. These grades were then moderated and assessed by external exam boards which awarded the final grades."

Neil Strowger, Headteacher of Bohunt School said: "I am incredibly proud of all students and staff who have worked tirelessly, not to mention courageously, to achieve such success despite the most challenging of circumstances.”

