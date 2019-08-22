GCSE results: Celebrations at Davison CE High School for Girls as grades smash school record

Staff and students alike were thrilled to receive another excellent year’s GCSE results.

Davison CE High School for Girls celebrated an astonishing 91 per cent standard pass rate in English Language and an 81 per cent clip in mathematics.

A new school record was also set in the Progress 8 score, which measures the individual progress of each student against their Year 6 SATs result is a +0.58.

Head teacher Chris Keating said: “I would like to congratulate our students on achieving such fabulous results!

“They have worked extremely hard and I am delighted to see that their collective effort has paid such dividends.

“I wish this incredibly talented and enthusiastic year group the very best of luck in their future studies.

“I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward.

“My sincere thanks go to our staff, governors and the students’ families for all the help, support and encouragement they have given over many years.”

The school gave a special mention to Amy Cooke, Eden Green, Sofia Lepadatu and Tania Lepadatu who each received nine Grade 9 GCSE results.

A further 12 students scored a fantastic nine results at grade 7 or higher: Eve Allison-Ward, Maisie Bristow, Polly Butler, Jasmine Cacioppo, Isabel Clack, Anna Clay, Ella Collard, Willow Hamilton, Ruby Maynard, Ananya Mehta, Eliza Ozolina and Charlotte Palmer.

A total of 58 students achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 7 (equivalent to the old grade A) – 30 per cent of the cohort.

Ten students achieved at least 5 grade 9s (the highest grade possible).