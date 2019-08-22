GCSE results: Sir Robert Woodard Academy celebrates 'fairytale' exam season

Pupils and staff at Lancing's Sir Robert Woodard Academy are celebrating remarkable success in their GCSE results.

The school enjoyed outstanding results across the board, with a 100 per cent pass rate in physics and German, a pass rate of over 95 per cent in sport and biology and Grade 9s - the highest possible - in English, maths, biology, chemistry, art, physics and religious education.

Pupils from Sir Robert Woodard Academy celebrate their GCSE results

Principal Kieran Scanlon called the results a 'fairytale', particularly in maths where a nine per cent improvement built on a ten per cent boost last year, after the appointment of a new teaching team.

"We're thrilled and delighted," he said. "We've shown improvement in all areas and have enjoyed a fairytale turnaround in maths.

"We've managed to put together a great team of teachers who have done some fantastic work. Pupils and teachers are starting to boy into what we are doing here, which is looking at the person as well as academic attainment."

Sixteen-year-old Morgan Sadler achieved extraordinary results, including nine Grade 9s. He said he did not expect to do so well.

Morgan Sadler managed a remarkable nine Grade 9s

"I thought 'how did this happen?'," he said. "I had put a lot of work into it, and I found the exams to be stressful but manageable, but I can't believe I did so well. I'm shaking."

Morgan is going on to do maths, further maths and physics at the academy's sixth form, with a view to moving into engineering at university.

Lucy Ayres was another success story, gaining six Grade 9s and four Grade 8s - including dropping a total of only two marks in her two English literature exams.

She was similarly modest and said she was not expecting to do so well, thinking she would 'scrape' some of her subjects.

Sophie Owens and Lucy Ayres both achieved outstanding results

After an exam period where she said she felt 'numb', going from one exam to another, she is going on to Varndean College to take on an international baccalaureate comprising maths, biology, French, English literature and philosophy, with a view to being a global news presenter.

Some other notable successes included Sophie Owens, who was awarded eight Grade 9s and two Grade 8s, Eve Eccleston who managed Grades 7 to 9 in every subject, including 9s in maths and English literature, as well as Isabel Faughy and Saffron Bloxham who also attained 7s to 9s in all subjects.

Morgan Buchanan-Wilson managed Grade 8s in history, English and geography and said he was looking forward to studying maths, physics and geography at A-level. He harbours dreams of becoming a commercial pilot, he said.

The new GCSE grading system, which changed last year, is explained here: Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works

