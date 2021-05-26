Help this Worthing primary school raise £25,000 for a new roof

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School in Derwent Drive, Goring, has for a long time had a leaking roof.

It has been patched up over the years but this is no longer effective and it is now time for it to be replaced.

Dr Helen Townsley, head teacher, said: “We have made do as much as we can over the years but the roof has got to the end of its life now.

Staff at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School in Worthing. Picture: Steve Robards

“The children have been brilliant dealing with it and walking past drip trays but we can’t carry on like this – it is not the education they deserve.

“It is going to be a big cost but will secure the future of the school.”

As English Martyrs is a voluntary aided school, it is responsible for covering ten per cent of the £250,000 building project, Dr Townsley said.

The school has secured funding from the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton to cover the rest, but, she said, it will only receive this if it raises the £25,000.

In a bid to raise the funds, school governors have set up an online crowdfunding page which has so far raised £1,000.

The school’s parishes, English Martyrs Catholic Church and St Michael’s Catholic Church in Durrington, are also helping.

And one parent, Kevin O’Reilly, completed the Three Forts Half Marathon over Cissbury Ring on Sunday and raised more than £1,000 through a JustGiving page.

“It has been lovely to see our community come together on this,” said Dr Townsley.

“We have lots of other fundraising events planned, including our school fair on Saturday, July 17.

“Please donate what you can so that we can continue to provide a safe environment for all our children, staff and visiting community.

“We thank you for your continued support.”

Frances Amos, co-chair of governors at English Martyrs, said: “Governors perform a vital role in supporting our head teacher, staff, pupils, parents/xarers and our whole school community to ensure our pupils receive an engaging and enriched curriculum.

“I fully endorse everything that Dr Townsley has said in respect of our much needed funds for the new school roof.

“United, we are actively fundraising for the £25,000 required to meet our commitment towards the cost of the roof.

“Our overarching concern is that our pupils have a safe and secure learning environment in the years ahead.”

Frances said if anyone is interested in joining the Governing Board, they can call the school office on 01903 502868.