Other recent activity at Upper Beeding Primary has included a performance of songs from The Enormous Turnip by children in years three and four, as part of their harvest festival celebrations. Soloists were Callum Wheeler, Isla Kerney-Haynes, Oscar Earthrowl, Oscar Rees, Maddie Hobden and Ivy Northeast. There was a Roman day for children in years three and four, including a performance by Rainbow Theatre. Key stage one children visited Arundel Castle as part of their Castles and Dragons topic. They also welcomed author Mark Robertson, who writes as M.P. Robertson. He shared his book The Egg with children, following the discovery of three enormous eggs in the school field earlier in the term.
In pictures: Busy time at Upper Beeding Primary School
Boys vocal group The BackBeatz, based at Upper Beeding Primary School, has been named Choir of the Year at the Arun Young Musicians Festival 2019. The group includes boys from Ashurst Primary School and Upper Beeding Primary School, led by Mrs Corrine Wellby. They performed One Moment, One People by Beccy Owen and Shto Mi E Milo, a traditional unaccompanied Macedonian folk number in two parts, and were selected by Arun Music Society for the final at Chatsmore High School in Worthing, along with other talented musicians from across West Sussex.
