Into the Woods at the Connaught Theatre staged by Oak Grove College in Worthing

Students from Oak Grove College have been excitedly preparing for their performance of Into the Woods at the Connaught Theatre in Worthing. Around 70 students have together enjoyed exploring traditional fairy tales and giving them a modern twist. Stephen Sondheim’s complex music and lyrics have proved challenging but all at the college are hugely proud of what the students have achieved.

Head teacher Phillip Potter said: “It is wonderful to see students being so excited and motivated when rehearsing. The boost to self-confidence this gives young people with complex learning needs is immense and the arts are integral to a broad, balanced, dynamic curriculum. As a college we believe in developing the communication skills and confidence levels of all of our students, using the arts as a vehicle for this is really important and equally important is our continuing desire to put our shows on in a community venue.” Into the Woods will be staged at the Connaught Theatre on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12, available at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01903 206206.

Claire 14, left and Alessia 15 as Dryads.

Izzy as Alice and Ciara as Ariel.

Liam, 16, as the baker and Courtney, 16, and the baker's wife.

Erin, 12, as Rapunzel.

