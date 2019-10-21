Jump Start Jonny visits Littlehampton school to kick start fitness sessions
Pupils at White Meadows Primary School in Littlehampton dressed up as an athlete for the day on Friday to help fund fitness videos for the school and welcomed Jump Start Jonny to give them an inspirational start.
George Manners, teacher, said: “The aim was that the children each bring in £1 for the pleasure and this will go to purchasing a Jump Start Jonny subscription. This will provide child-friendly fitness videos for children to do, helping us hit the government’s target of 60 active minutes a day, 30 in schools. Jump Start Jonny came in to do a KS1 and KS2 assembly, hopefully an inspirational start.”
Dress up as an athlete day at White Meadows Primary School in Littlehampton. Picture: Steve Robards SR18101901