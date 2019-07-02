Lancing nursery and forest school appoints manager ahead of autumn opening

A new nursery on the grounds of Lancing College has appointed a new manager.

Little Lancing Day Nursery and Forest School is scheduled to open in September 2019 and has announced the appointment of Rachel Martini as its new nursery manager.

Rachel Martini is set to become nursery manager of Little Lancing Day Nursery and Forest School SUS-190207-103326001

Rachel, who holds a bachelors degree in professional studies in learning and development from the University of Brighton, said she was excited to get going.

“I am passionate about the early years and dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for all children,” she said.

“I am thrilled to be joining this exciting new project in establishing The Little Lancing Nursery and Forest School and look forward to meeting all of our new children and families in the coming months.”

The college said Rachel has managed nurseries for 12 years, and worked as a nanny in the West Indies and USA, as well as working in private nurseries in London, Brighton and Worthing.

The new Little Lancing college will be based on the site of the old Sussex Pad pub, on the edge of the Lancing College estate.

It will offer term time teaching for two and three-year-olds, as well as all year round day care for ages three months to five years.