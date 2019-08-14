Lancing College

Looking back at Worthing A-level results day pictures from 10 years ago

Take a trip down memory lane to results day in 2009 with these archive pictures from Worthing College, Our Lady of Sion School, Lancing College and Boundstone Community College, as well as some from Littlehampton, Shoreham and Steyning schools and colleges.

See if you can spot any familiar faces – and take a look at the end-of-year prom celebrations in Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton 10 years ago.

